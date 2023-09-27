Zimbabwe: It Never Rains but Pours - Sobs Kasukuwere After Fire Destroys Citrus Farm

26 September 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

A fire has gutted an unquantified hectarage of citrus plants at Concorpia Farm, Mazowe belonging to self-exiled former Cabinet minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, who wanted to run for president in just ended 2023 harmonised elections.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The former Local Government minister, who has been holed up in South Africa since the 2017 coup that deposed late president Robert Mugabe, took to X this Tuesday to announce the damage at his disputed property.

"It never rains but pours: A huge fire has destroyed my prime citrus plant at Concorpia Farm, Mazowe.

"Against all legal efforts to remove the invader, the ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) has refused to enforce a HC (High Court) order. For now, we are yet to ascertain the motive behind this arson attack," wrote Kasukuwere.

The affected farm was in March 2020 invaded by Mazowe district war veteran's chairperson, Ephanos Mudzimunyi, who grabbed control of 130 hectares of the property.

The invader claimed he was allocated the piece of land by then Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri, who is now deceased.

By then media reports indicated the farm invasion prompted the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to deny the citrus producer an export licence.

The exiled politician was then quoted also saying the illegal takeover of the farm had scuttled a US$5 million investment deal with a Dubai-based tycoon.

