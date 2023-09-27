Rwanda Business Alliance Launched in UK

The Rwanda Business Alliance was last week launched in the UK with an aim to bring the Rwandan and UK business communities closer together, according to a statement from the Rwanda High Commission in this European country.

The alliance's inaugural event, which was held at the Rwandan High Commission in London, aimed at connecting investors to investment opportunities, as well as connecting buyers to suppliers of goods and services.

As per the statement, the Rwanda Business Alliance falls under the umbrella of the British African Business Alliance. The network aims to build connections between African businesses and professionals with Africa-friendly investors in the UK.

While launching the alliance, the Rwanda High Commissioner to the UK, Johnston Busingye, commended it, especially its leadership, for creating the first-ever community-organised Rwanda-focused business forum in the UK.

He also pledged that the High Commission will champion the alliance to support their growth and lasting connections between the UK and Rwandan business communities.

"If you haven't been to Rwanda, plan to sort it out soon. If you have been, you have seen what Rwanda presents, the conducive environment for business, the incentives for foreign investment, and our proof-of-concept hub," Busingye told the gathered investors.

Many of those already doing business in Rwanda commented on the ease of doing business in the country, the transparency, and how they were able to smoothly access services and support.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In her remarks, Network Director of the Alliance Michaelle Kubwimana said: "Together we will shape the future of business, together we will make a difference. Let us seize the opportunities that lie ahead and harness the power of collaboration."

She underscored that the networking event was just the beginning for the alliance.

RwandAir representatives were also in attendance and informed the guests of the increase in flight frequency from four to six direct flights a week between London and Kigali, starting from November 2023, indicated the statement. They also discussed the opportunity of using RwandAir as cargo transport.

The Rwanda Business Alliance's membership is primarily Rwandan-owned business in the UK, or businesses which operate in Rwanda. The alliance will aim to link the networks members with UK businesses that are looking to do business or grow their business in Africa.

The alliance will do this through a series of networking events, the first was held at Rwanda House, The Rwanda High Commission in London.