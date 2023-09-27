Kenya: NBK Unveils 'National Business Forum' to Empower SMEs

27 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will access funds as well as financial advisory services through a partnership between the National Bank of Kenya (NBK) and The Leadership Group, as well as Ashitiva LLP.

While Ashitiva LLP will offer business and legal advisory services, The Leadership Group will train SMEs to address business hurdles.

"We understand the unique challenges they face in securing financing and expanding their businesses. Our goal is to offer the support required to overcome these obstacles, enabling them to realize their full potential," NBK Managing Director George Odhiambo said.

The forum will equip SMEs with skills including mentorship, capacity building, leadership, and growth for entrepreneurs.

"We are highly optimistic about attracting like-minded development partners who share our vision of supporting businesses through capacity building, funding, and strategic deal structuring," he said.

"Together, we can catalyze entrepreneurial success and foster economic growth."

The Business Forum will begin with 100 businesses in sectors such as renewable energy, water, education, agribusiness, agriculture, healthcare, technology, and women in business.

