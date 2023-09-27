Rwanda: Kenny Sol On Rwanda, Canada Music Tour

Rwandan afrobeat sensation Kenny Sol has had an incredible year, filled with unforgettable performances and a growing fan base that has left him stunned and inspired. The latest show-stopping moment for the artiste was during his performance in Musanze at Ubworoherane Stadium, where he was invited by fellow singer Bruce Melodie to share the stage. The overwhelming love and support from his fans inspired Kenny Sol to embark on a nationwide tour before the year ends.

Overwhelmed by the genuine affection he received, he took to Instagram to express his gratitude and make a thrilling announcement.

"In response to the love from my Rwandan fans, I have to embark on my own country tour before the year comes to a close," he posted.

But that is not all; the dynamic artiste is set to take his music beyond Rwanda's borders with an upcoming tour in Canada. The Canadian tour is scheduled to kick off on September 30 in Edmonton, followed by shows in Montreal on October 7, Quebec on October 14, and Ottawa on October 21.

Fans, in Rwanda and abroad, have much to look forward to. This international tour is just another great experience for them as he promises to bring his unique afrobeat sound to the tour.

With his infectious energy and chart-topping hits, fans will be treated to memorable performances. More details about his tour in Rwanda will be communicated soon.

Looking back, 2023 has been one of the best for Kenny Sol. He graced some of the biggest stages, including a memorable performance at the Basketball Africa League held at the BK Arena. His reach extended beyond Rwanda's borders, as he held a successful concert in Burundi and was received with immense love and enthusiasm at his concert in Brussels.

Furthermore, Kenny Sol made significant waves in the music industry with the release of his first EP, 'Stronger than Before'. The EP garnered attention and made headlines, cementing his status as a formidable talent in the afro-beat genre--and his journey is only just beginning.