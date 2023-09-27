Somalia: Ethiopian Troops Order Ex-Defense Minister to Dolow in 24 Hours

Dolow, Somalia — Ex-defence minister Colonel Barre Adan Shire Barre Hiralle, who is based in the Gedo region, said that Ethiopian troops threatened him to leave Dolow town.

Speaking to BBC's Somali service Hiiralle said that Ethiopian officers and soldiers came to his house on Monday and ordered him to leave the town on the Somalia-Kenya border within 24 hours.

"If I don't leave, they will put me on a plane in handcuffs. I don't know why the Ethiopian soldiers put this order on me, I'm in my house, committed no crime," said Barre Hiraalle.

The former army colonel said that he couldn't leave the city where he lives with his family instead, he opted to fight to the end against the Ethiopian forces, not part of ATMIS.

Barre Hiraalle is an opponent of Ahmed Madobe and clashed with the Kenyan-backed Raskamboni militia in the city of Kismayo in 2013 during the establishment of Jubaland.

Ahmed Madobe, a key ally of Kenya, who rules Jubaland is now trying to expel his opposition in Gedo and reinstall his administration removed during Farmajo's presidency.