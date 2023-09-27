Kenya: Aladwa, Two MCAs Acquitted in Azimio Protest Case

Nairobi — The High Court has dismissed the incitement case against Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa, along with two Members of the Nairobi County Assembly Peter Imwatok (Makongeni) and Moses Nyangaresi (Kilimani).

They were accused of planning and participating in the Azimio nationwide protests in July 2023, which the State had initially deemed illegal.

Consequently, the court ordered the State to refund their deposited Sh100,000 cash bail.

"The matter has been marked as closed and cash bail to be refunded," Bryan Khaemba, the lawyer representing the trio confirmed.

Previously, the leaders affiliated with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party had sought anticipatory bail to prevent their arrest concerning the allegations.

The respondents in the case included Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Amin Mohamed, and Attorney General Justin Muturi.

The protests, led by the Azimio coalition under Raila Odinga's leadership, aimed to pressure the government to address pressing issues, including the high cost of living.

After nearly two months of street protests, Odinga and President William chose to close ranks and gave dialogue a chance, resulting in the formation of a National Dialogue Committee.

The committee is currently conducting public hearings on various issues to foster unity in the country.