South Africa: Secretary Antony J. Blinken and South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor Before Their Meeting

26 September 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
Washington, D.C. — SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good morning, everyone. It's always a great pleasure to be with my colleague and my friend Foreign Minister Pandor. We've had many opportunities over the last couple of years to work closely together, quite literally around the world. But it's particularly gratifying to have the foreign minister here at the State Department in Washington.

South Africa is a vital and valued partner for the United States. We have lots to discuss with regard to regional issues, but also our own relationship, the work we're doing together on everything from climate, to energy, to infrastructure, to health. And as always, given the many things that are taking place in the region and beyond, I very much value this opportunity to consult and to confer with my friend.

FOREIGN MINISTER PANDOR: Thank you. Thank you very much, Secretary. It's, again, a great pleasure to be here, and thank you. I know you have a very busy schedule, so I'm thrilled that you were able to meet with me.

We are hosting all our ambassadors that are in the Americas here in Washington and have quite in-depth discussions with them, looking at the wide scope of our relationship with all countries in the Americas. And as always, the United States of America features as one of the most important partners for South Africa, so I'm thrilled that we have the opportunity to catch up and to give you some sense of what's happening in Southern Africa and broadly on the continent, and just to continue the wonderful cooperation we've built together.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Welcome. Good to have you. Thanks, everyone.

