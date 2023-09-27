Kenya: African Development Bank Blacklists Kenyan Firm Over Fraud

Nairobi — The African Development Bank (AfDB) has blacklisted Joycot General Contractors Limited for engaging in fraudulent practices.

This means that the construction company will no longer engage with the pan-African lender for 15 months from September 8, 2023.

AfDB's Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption investigation found that the contractor engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the construction of reticulation sewers in Kahawa West, Kahawa Sukari, a component of the Nairobi Rivers Basin Rehabilitation and Restoration Programme: Sewerage Improvement Project Phase II, Kenya.

The Nairobi Rivers Basin Rehabilitation and Restoration Programme, Sewerage Improvement Project Phase II, was aimed at improving access, quality, availability, and sustainability of wastewater services in Nairobi City.

"During the debarment period, Joycot General Contractors Ltd. will be ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed activities," AfDB said in a statement.

"At the expiry of the debarment period, Joycot General Contractors Ltd. will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Group-financed activities after it implements an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank's guidelines."