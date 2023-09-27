Africa: Top Africa Climate Agency Names Osinbajo Its New Chairman

press release

The agency's work is shifting the narrative from Africa being a victim to solution to climate change - Osinbajo

The Climate Action Platform for Africa (CAP-A), a public benefit organisation working to unlock Africa's potential as a global hub for climate action, has announced the immediate past Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, as the new Chair of the Board of Directors.

The organisation made the announcement in a statement yesterday.

CAP-A's work is informed by the realisation that Africa's demographics, growth trajectory and natural resource endowments, coupled with its extremely low levels of current carbon emissions, enable the continent to aspire to not just net-zero but a substantial net-negative carbon footprint sooner than any other part of the world.

While accepting the appointment, Mr Osinbajo said, "Since the recent founding of CAP-A, I have witnessed their work in shifting the global and continental narrative from Africa being a victim of the climate crisis to holding the key to accelerating global climate action.

"I'm honoured to join the Board of Directors as Chair in support of CAP-A's teams and programs across the continent, and in realizing Africa's economic development through Climate Positive Growth."

In his remarks, CAP-A's founder, James Mwangi, stated that they were "deeply honoured to have Mr Osinbajo join the CAP-A Board of Directors as Chair to assist with the next phase of our growth and our mission of unlocking Africa's potential as a global hub for climate action.

"His vast experience and passion for transforming African countries' economies in harmony with climatic needs, will be invaluable to CAP-A's mission, especially coming out of the inaugural Africa Climate Summit that made a strong push for accelerated climate action."

Mohammed Brimah

Media Office of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President (2015-2023)