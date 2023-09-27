Uganda: Tour Company Names 16 Year Old As Its Brand Ambassador

Home To Africa Tours, a leading travel agency in Uganda has announced the appointment of 16 year old Nicholas Tukwasibwe as its brand ambassador, in partnership with Bravo Shoes Community Support Organisation.

Tukwasibwe, the youngest tour guide in Uganda, has captured the hearts of many with his deep passion for tourism and community engagement.

His journey to becoming a brand ambassador for Home To Africa Tours began when he started guiding tourists in Rubirizi, leaving an indelible mark on those who made stopovers in the area.

His dedication and enthusiasm did not go unnoticed, as Bravo Shoes Community Support Organisation identified him and reached out to support his endeavours, recognizing the potential for positive change

he represents.

Home To Africa Tours has made a commitment to take charge of his welfare, education, and mentorship, aiming to nurture his talent and bring him closer to his dream.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with the agency's ethos of responsible tourism and giving back to the communities that enrich travelers' experiences.

"We believe that travel should not only be about exploring new destinations but also about giving back to the communities that make our journeys memorable. Our partnership with Bravo Shoes is rooted in this spirit of responsibility and community enrichment," said Aryanyijuka Elias, the Managing Director for Home to Africa Tours.

"Our collaboration with Bravo Shoes Community Support Organisation is geared towards making a meaningful difference in the lives of the tourism communities we engage with. Our shared commitment to social responsibility is the cornerstone of this partnership, and we envision a collaboration that enhances the well-being of local residents while contributing to the sustainable development of these regions."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Yesigye Brian Bravo, the Executive Director of Bravo Shoes Community Support Organisation, expressed

his enthusiasm about the partnership.

"This partnership holds immense significance for the Bravo Shoes Community Support Organisation. Our mission has always been to transform the lives of vulnerable children across the country, and Nicholas represents one of the remarkable talents we aim to support. We aspire to shed light on the plight of more children like Nicholas and are committed to identifying and assisting one child per month. This ambitious goal becomes more attainable with strategic partners like Home To Africa."

"We have also identified social enterprise projects for various regions covered by our MOUs, and we look forward to launching initiatives that empower children, youth, men, and women."