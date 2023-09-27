Uganda: FDC Najjanankumbi Campaign Exercise to Elect New Leaders Commences, Nandala Unopposed

The campaign exercise of the Najjanankumbi Faction of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) to elect new leaders commenced on Monday, September 25, 2023, and will conclude on October 4.

On September 8, 2023, the FDC Electoral Commission initiated the process of obtaining nomination forms to fill the positions in the National Executive Committee (NEC). Members were given the opportunity to express their interest in the NEC positions based on their will and capacity.

The deadline for obtaining nomination forms was September 15, 2023, which was followed by the nomination process for candidates who met the requirements.

Boniface Toterebuka Bamwenda, the Electoral Commission Boss, stated that they received 156 expressions of interest from members who wished to vie for the vacant positions.

"All the nominated candidates were issued a Nomination Certificate and the Draft Delegates List (Voters Register). By the end of the nomination period on Thursday, September 21st, the Electoral Commission verified the return forms and nominated 79 candidates," he said.

Candidates are permitted to hold town hall meetings with delegates, but they are prohibited from using money or employing abusive language to influence voters. The expected voter turnout is over 1,000.

"The fully nominated candidates will be elected on October 6, 2023, and the successful candidates will be expected to serve in accordance with the Party Constitution until the end of their term in 2028," he added.

Out of the 58 vacant positions, 34 candidates ran unopposed, leaving 24 NEC positions to be contested in the forthcoming FDC NEC elections.

Toterebuka cautioned candidates against engaging in campaigns that involve abusive language, as it could incite sectional sentiments.

"There should be no mudslinging, use of abusive language, or use of money. It is a family affair, and we want to complete it in the same spirit in which we started," said Toterebuka.

He further emphasised that political campaigns should not employ abusive, intemperate, slanderous, or divisive language likely to provoke emotions.

According to the party's electoral regulatory body, the election of new leaders will take place on October 6 during the party's National Delegates Conference at UMA Show Grounds Lugogo.

The successful candidates will assume party leadership immediately and serve until the end of 2028.

Last week, a total of 79 candidates were duly nominated to contest for the 24 NEC positions.

Among them, 34 candidates are running unopposed. These include Jack Sabiiti, who replaced Amb. Wasswa Birigwa as National Chairman, and Nathan Nandala Mafabi, who seeks re-election as Secretary General.

Additionally, three deputy presidents, namely Yusuf Nsibambi (Buganda), Kaps Fungaro (Northern), and Wokuri Madanda Margaret (Eastern), have been nominated.

However, the position for the western region is still pending verification. Over 20 positions remain vacant.

The unopposed candidates are currently awaiting confirmation and will take their oaths of allegiance at the National Delegation Conference on October 6.