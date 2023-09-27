Uganda: Salam TV Named Official Broadcasting Partner for Saudi Arabia's 93rd National Day

Salam TV has been named as the official broadcasting partner for Saudi Arabia's 93rd National Day celebrations.

This day commemorates the historic unification of the dual Kingdoms of the Hejaz and Najd into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932, a significant moment by royal decree.

An event ahead of the celebrations was held at the Saudi Arabia embassy in Uganda where the government congratulated the esteemed people and government of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as they celebrate their 93rd National Day.

Representing the President, Rt. Hon. Ruhakana Rugunda, Special Envoy for H.E the President for Special Duties, conveyed warm wishes and congratulations to His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the King of Saudi Arabia, and the entire Saudi government for achieving this remarkable milestone.

Rugunda expressed, "On behalf of the People and the Government of Uganda, let me extend our warm congratulations to the People and the Government of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of your National Day."

Rt. Hon. Rugunda acknowledged the valuable support Saudi Arabia has provided Uganda. This includes granting scholarships to Ugandan students, rehabilitating and expanding Kayunga and Yumbe General Hospitals, constructing and equipping Vocational institutions with support from the Arab Bank for Economic Development, and the recent signing of a USD 30 million agreement to fund the construction and equipping of the Uganda Heart Institute Project.

In his address, H.E. Jamal Mohammed Al Madani, the Ambassador of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Uganda, reflected on the enduring and friendly relations between the two nations since the 1970s. He emphasized the various agreements signed in recent years that have bolstered bilateral relations.

These agreements included a significant loan agreement worth 30 million US Dollars to equip and rehabilitate the Uganda Heart Institute. Additionally, annual scholarships for Ugandan students to study in various fields in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been increased, alongside an augmentation in the number of Ugandan workers in the Kingdom to over two hundred thousand (200,000) workers, who annually remit hundreds of millions of dollars.

Hajji Karim Kaliisa, the General Manager of Salam TV, was an esteemed guest at this vibrant event held at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel Kampala.

Salam TV was honored to be the official broadcasting partner for this event, the sole Islamic TV Station in Uganda.