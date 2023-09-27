Gabon: Foreign Assistance Programs and Events in Gabon

27 September 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)

The U.S. government is pausing certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the government of Gabon while we evaluate the unconstitutional intervention by members of the country’s military. This interim measure is consistent with steps taken by the Economic Community of Central African States, the African Union, and other international partners, and will continue while we review the facts on the ground in Gabon. We are continuing U.S. government operational activities in Gabon, including diplomatic and consular operations supporting U.S. citizens

