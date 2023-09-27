Kenya to Take Further Steps to Formalize Kosovo's Recognition

Nairobi — Kenya has expressed its readiness to officially recognize the independence of Kosovo, a landlocked breakaway country located in the Balkans in southeastern Europe.

Kosovo has been embroiled in a prolonged conflict with Serbia -- which has refused to acknowledge Kosovo's declaration of independence in 2008 -- a development that has contributed to simmering tensions between Serbs and Albanians in the region.

In total, Kosovo has received 114 diplomatic recognitions by United Nations member states, however 12 of those recognitions have been withdrawn with Serbia claiming that over twenty countries have revoked their recognition of Kosovo.

Kenya's Foreign affairs Minister Alfred Mutua told reporters in Nairobi Tuesday, that with over 100 countries under the UN recognising the independence of Kosovo, Nairobi has "no problem" with doing the same.

"117 countries have already recognized Kosovo as an independent state...We do not see any problem with recognizing Kosovo. But we take it step by step. The first step was to recognise the Kosovan passports as legal travel documents," he said while responding to questions posed by reporters on Kenya's move to recognize Kosovo passports.

While countries like the United States and the United Kingdom have endorsed Kosovo's sovereignty, Russia and China have opposed its membership to the UN.

Mutua further disclosed that Kenya intends to hold a meeting with the Kosovo president later this year, during which additional announcements regarding bilateral relations with Kosovo will be made.

Kosovan passports

In March, President William Ruto made a formal announcement regarding Nairobi's decision to recognize Kosovan passports, emphasizing the nation's commitment to strengthening ties with the ethnic Albanian-majority state.

President Ruto conveyed the decision in a letter to third president of Kosovo Beghjet Pacolli.

"Bearing in mind the growing recognition of Kosovo by the international community and appreciating our deep and fraternal relations, I wish to inform you that after careful consideration, Kenya has decided to recognize Kosovan passports," read the letter dated March 13.

He also expressed Kenya's intent to broaden its engagement with Pristina, encompassing cultural, commercial, and other areas in the near future, with the aim of strengthening relations with the southeastern European nation.

Ruto underscored the mutual benefits of fostering close relations with Pristina.

"It is my desire that we maintain a close relationship with you while forging a robust collaboration with Her Excellency Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu (current president) to attain our mutual aspirations which include sustainable development and the promotion of an equitable, peaceful and prosperous world.," he said.

On September 19, President Ruto held a bilateral meeting with his Kosovan counterpart Osmani on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Permanent solution

Following the meeting, Ruto lauded the joint initiative by the European Union and the United Nations to permanently find an answer to the contention between Kosovo and Serbia.

"We believe this collaborative effort holds promise for a win-win outcome for the people of both countries," Ruto said.

A statement released by President Osmani's office reveled that the Kosovan Head of State thanked her Kenyan counterpart following Kenya's decision to recognize the Kosovan passports.

Osmani also expressed the need to expand diplomatic relations to the benefit of citizens and both states.

The possibility of economic cooperation between Kosovo and Kenya was discussed among other issues at the meeting, as well as the promotion of commercial and economic exchange.