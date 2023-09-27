Ethiopian Muslims Celebrate Mawlid Al-Nabi

27 September 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, September 27/2023(ENA Ethiopian Muslims have celebrated 1498th Mawlid, birthday of the Prophet Muhammad today.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed conveyed yesterday congratulation messages to the Ethiopian people on the occasion of Mawlid al-Nabi.

He also called on all Ethiopians to celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi in a spirit of unity and togetherness.

Across the globe, including in Ethiopia, Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, is celebrated on the twelfth day of the month Rabi' al-Awwal.

