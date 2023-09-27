Africa: CAF and TECNO Mobile conclude Agreement making TECNO Mobile one of the Official Sponsors of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023

The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) and global technology company TECNO Mobile concluded an Agreement in terms of which TECNO Mobile becomes one of the Official Sponsors of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

TECNO Mobile will be the exclusive smartphone partner of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

CAF and TECNO Mobile concluded their partnership during a ceremony in Singapore on 21 September 2023 attended by the CAF General Secretary, Mr Véron Mosengo-Omba marking a new exciting era between the two Organizations.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe said: "CAF is delighted about the new Sponsorship Agreement between CAF and TECNO Mobile. There are discussions underway with several global companies that are very keen to sponsor and partner with CAF for the exciting CAF Competitions including the very popular Africa Cup of Nations ("AFCON”) Competitions. The partnership between CAF and TECNO Mobile is significant as it brings together the Continents of Asia and Africa that account for the largest and youngest population in the World. This relationship will drive African football and CAF into a new and exciting market. TECNO Mobile has a strong footprint on the African Continent and we look forward to building a mutually beneficial partnership with them. We welcome TECNO Mobile to the African Football Family as our newest partner for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023.”

Mr Jack Guo, TECNO Mobile General Manager shared his excitement, stating: "This collaboration represents a momentous step for TECNO as we join hands with one of the most prestigious sporting events in the continent. TECNO has always been deeply committed to Africa. We look forward to a dynamic partnership that not only showcases our brand's commitment but also underscores the value and appeal of African football to a wide range of global partners. Together with the African Football Family, we are confident that we will achieve great success and create lasting memories for football and TECNO fans around the world."

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 – Africa’s most popular sporting and social event – will kick-off on 13 January 2024 in Abidjan with the final scheduled for 11 February 2024.

*TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets globally and has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies.