Somalia: New Swedish Ambassador Presents His Credentials to Somali FM

Mogadishu, Somalia — Sweden's ambassador to Somalia Joachim Waern handed over his credentials to the minister of foreign affairs Abshir Omar Jama (Huruse) in Mogadishu.

"We are looking forward to further strengthening the important relationship between Sweden and Somalia," said the minister after receiving the diplomatic credentials at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting afterward, Haruse congratulated the Ambassador on his new appointment and reaffirmed the two countries' close bilateral ties and cooperation in all fields of mutual interests.

In addition, the two sides expressed their commitment to further strengthen the long-standing bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Prior to the appointment of an ambassador to Somalia, Joachim Waern had served as the head of the Office of the Swedish Embassy in Juba, South Sudan's capital for several years.