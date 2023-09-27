Africa: EXIM Chair Reta Jo Lewis Champions Global Finance Access in Africa During Diaspora Events on Sidelines of UNGA

Chiney Ogwumike, a Los Angeles Sparks WNBA athlete and Masai Ujiri, President and Vice Chairman of the Toronto Raptors and Co-Founder of Giants of Africa, speaking during Global Finance Access 2023 in New York.

announcement

New York — EXIM’s Chair Convenes Public and Private Sector Representatives and Sports Leaders for “Export Gamechanger” event on Financing in Africa and the Caribbean

Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) President and Chair Reta Jo Lewis wrapped up her week in New York at the 78th United Nations General Assembly with several key events and meetings. Chair Lewis partnered with the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for an event highlighting access to financing opportunities in Africa and the Caribbean, and the role EXIM can play in promoting economic growth.

Ambassador Johnnie Carson, AFC CEO Samaila Zubairu, U.N. Assistant Secretary General and UNDP Africa Director Ahunna Eziakonwa, Masai Ujiri, President and Vice Chairman of the Toronto Raptors and Co-Founder of Giants of Africa, Cleveland Gary, Chief Executive Officer of Gary Holdings, Inc. and former NFL athlete, and Chiney Ogwumike, a Los Angeles Sparks WNBA athlete and recently announced member of President Biden’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement, delivered remarks, and private and public sector representatives attended the event.

“It was a privilege to convene private sector representatives' leaders in sports, philanthropists, and government officials on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly to hold important conversations about financing opportunities that can promote joint economic growth,” said EXIM Chair Reta Jo Lewis. “EXIM has a deep commitment to sub-Saharan Africa, and we are focused on advancing opportunities that not only support U.S. exporters but translate to economic growth and opportunity with our partner nations as well.”

Export Import Bank At the Global Finance Access 2023 in New York (left-to-right): Ambassador Johnnie Carson, Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) President and Chair Reta Jo Lewis, Africa Finance Corporation CEO Samaila Zubairu and , UN Assistant Secretary General and UNDP Africa Director Ahunna Eziakonwa,

Chair Lewis also gave keynote remarks at the African Renaissance and Diaspora Network Business Summit, where she highlighted EXIM’s commitment to engaging with diaspora communities and supporting women-owned businesses looking to grow through exporting.

On Wednesday, Chair Lewis also attended the Financial Times, Spotlight on Latin America signature “Driving growth, Innovation, and opportunity with the right strategic partnerships” briefing.

Additionally, Chair Lewis met with Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos while in New York to discuss how EXIM’s products can help U.S. exporters looking to do business overseas.

ABOUT EXIM:

The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) is the nation’s official export credit agency with the mission of supporting American jobs by facilitating U.S. exports. To advance American competitiveness and assist U.S. businesses as they compete for global sales, EXIM offers financing including export credit insurance, working capital guarantees, loan guarantees, and direct loans. As an independent federal agency, EXIM contributes to U.S. economic growth by supporting tens of thousands of jobs in exporting businesses and their supply chains across the United States. Since 1992, EXIM has generated more than $9 billion for the U.S. Treasury for repayment of U.S. debt. Learn more at www.exim.gov.