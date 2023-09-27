Mozambique: - Terrorists Claim to Have Launched Explosives Against Military Patrols

Maputo — The "Islamic State' terrorist group claims to have launched on Sunday explosive attacks on military patrols in Mocímboa da Praia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

According to the Portuguese news agency, LUSA, "through its propaganda channels, the terrorist group claims to have detonated an explosive device on Sunday that hit an armoured vehicle on patrol for the Mozambican army, on the road linking the villages of Mbau and Limala, in the district of Mocímboa da Praia, causing deaths and injuries among the soldiers.'

Another such attack claimed by the terrorist group took place on a road in the district of Macomia, 140 kilometres away.

This is the second attack claimed by terrorists, since the Mozambican Defense and Security Forces (FDS) had intensified operations against their bases on the coast of Macomia district, which resulted in the killing of their leader, Bonomade Machude Omar, along with other senior members of the group, in August.

Two weeks ago, the terrorist group claimed, through its propaganda channels, that it murdered 11 people, whom it described as "Christians', in Mocimboa da Praia district.

Cabo Delgado has been plagued by terrorism since October 2017 and, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the conflict has left one million people displaced and about 4,000 dead.