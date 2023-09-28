South Africa: Downs March On As Chiefs Edge Sekhukhune

Mamelodi Sundowns avoided their first defeat of the season after coming from behind to force a 3-1 victory over Stellenbosch at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

Devin Titus scored 14 minutes into the match to have the Brazilians lag behind but Grant Kekana led a comeback with a 34th-minute goal.

Aubrey Modiba's beautiful freekick six minutes before halftime then thrust Masandawana ahead as they clawed their way back into the contest.

At Moses Mabhida Stadium, Kaizer Chiefs ended their four-match winless run across all competitions following a 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United.

The Soweto giant had to thank Edson Castillo who struck just before the hour mark to cancel an Elias Mokwana strike for the visitors just on the brink of halftime.

Edmilson Dove grabbed Amakhosi's winning goal with 14 minutes to go as they climbed to fifth on the PSL table.

While Amakhosi gained places up the log, Sundowns maintained their 100 percent winning record to remain on course for a seventh successive PSL victory.

The Brazilians have not tasted defeat since September 2022.

On Wednesday, they showed character by rising from a setback to overturn the result against visiting Stellenboch.

They could have won by a wider margin had Thapelo Maseko not been denied by Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens twice in the second half.

Chiefs agonisingly saw George Matlou hit the crossbar on 75 minutes while Dove was also denied by the woodwork before he got it right.

Just after Dove scored a powerful header after a cross from Reeve Frosler.