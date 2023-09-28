South Africa: Communities Urged to Be Cautious As Inclement Weather Still Expected

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Thembi Nkadimeng, has urged communities across the country to be extra cautious as the potential for further inclement and windy weather conditions remains high.

According to the department, the Minister is concerned about the prevailing adverse weather conditions characterised by wildfires and heavy rains affecting most provinces.

"The Minister urges communities across the country to be extra cautious as the potential for further inclement and windy weather conditions remains high," the statement read.

Nkadimeng has directed respective disaster management centres to activate relief and response measures to ensure the preservation of life through their rescue and recovery efforts.

The Western and Eastern Cape have thus far experienced major flooding, resulting in significant damage to infrastructure and property.

"Sadly, several communities have been displaced and some roads are inaccessible, which is detrimentally affecting lives and livelihoods."

The department said it has noted the high alert early warning issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS), particularly for the Western and Eastern Cape.

Some of the worst-hit areas include the City of Cape Town, Garden Route, Central Karoo District; West Coast District, Theewaterskloof, Gugulethu, Sarah Baartman and Nelson Mandela.

"Based on the reports and the weather forecast for the next couple of days as predicted by the SAWS, communities must be extra vigilant, especially in coastal areas."

Warnings have also been extended for some parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga for 27 September 2023.

"The heavy rains are accompanied by strong winds which can lead to high tide, with the ocean's waters creeping up the shore, thus endangering lives."

To this effect, the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) is working collaboratively with Disaster Management Teams from across the three spheres of government and other teams to provide assistance where required.

"Minister calls on all social sectors and partners to mobilise aid and resources to respond adequately to the needs of affected communities."

As more rain is still expected, the Minister calls on communities to observe the following safety measures:

- Be extra vigilant and exercise caution, especially in flood-prone areas.

- Follow regular updates and warning messages from the SAWS.

- Work with relevant authorities and follow safety tips.

- Those residing in low-lying areas must take extra care during storms, as sudden floods might affect them.

- Monitor the rising water levels and evacuate the areas to a safer place in case or water level rises.

- Be cautious of power lines that might be lying on the roads and debris on the roads.

- Cross through flooded roads or bridges or low-lying bridges, streams and rivers - use other safer routes.

- Try not to walk, swim or drive in swift-flowing water. Even if the water is 15 cm deep, it can sweep you off your feet.

- Motorists are urged to drive and park in safer areas.

- The public should contact their municipal disaster management centres or the nearest police station or call the national emergency numbers (112, 10177 or 107) when faced with threats.

- Sensitise children about the dangers of floods.

- Keep important documents in a water-resistant container.

- Keep your cellphone near you and have emergency numbers at hand.

- Be vigilant at night as it is harder to recognise potentially deadly road hazards.

- Beware of possible water contamination due to raw sewage or other dangerous substances.