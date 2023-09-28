South Africa: Water, Power Outages Prevent Johannesburg Council Meeting - South African News Briefs - September 28, 2023

Pixabay
28 September 2023
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

 

Johannesburg City Council Meeting Cancelled Due to Electrical and Water Outages

The City of Johannesburg council did not convene on Wednesday (September 27, 2023) due to electrical faults and a water outage at the Johannesburg Metro Centre in Braamfontein, reports News24. Speaker Colleen Makhubele said that a virtual meeting was not feasible due to load shedding affecting councillors' homes. Makhubele cited health and safety concerns related to using the facility and the unavailability of suitable council facilities on the scheduled date, as well as the high cost of external venues. The Metro Centre had been evacuated after a fire caused by faulty transformers on September 16, leaving it without electricity. Plans to relocate staff and secure alternative venues were unclear, with communication challenges and unresolved issues. The City aimed to secure a venue in Brixton for a council meeting at the end of October.

Family of Seven Rescued from Kidnappers Near Mozambican Border

A collaborative effort between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) successfully rescued seven family members, including toddlers, who were kidnapped in Mpumalanga, reports IOL. The victims, comprising a woman, two teenagers, two young girls, and two toddlers, were forcibly taken from their home in a Toyota Fortuner by armed assailants who then headed towards the Mozambique border, apparently disabling the vehicle's tracking device. Police said the woman's husband reported them missing, which led to a joint operation by SAPS and SANDF, resulting in the victims' rescue and the recovery of the stolen vehicle. During the rescue operation, the police also recovered two other stolen vehicles. The kidnappers managed to escape, and authorities are now seeking information from the public to apprehend them.

Reckless Pilot's Night Out Delays London Flight, Ends Career

A British Airways flight from Johannesburg to London faced a 24-hour delay due to a staffing emergency, which has now been revealed as a pilot's night of excessive partying, drugs, and sexual activity, reports News24. Mike Beaton, the pilot in question, sent texts detailing his escapades to a stewardess friend, indicating his unfitness to serve as the first officer on the flight. The texts described a night that included cocaine use, partying at bars and restaurants, and marathon sex. After the stewardess reported him, the flight was cancelled, and Beaton was subjected to a drug test, subsequently losing his job. The UK Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the withdrawal of Beaton's medical certification, which would require rehabilitation for him to fly again. British Airways emphasised that there was no risk to passengers during this incident.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.