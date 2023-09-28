South Africa: U-Turn - ID Parade Set for VIP Protection Unit Assault Case Involving Mashatile's Aides

27 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Michelle Banda

In a surprising reversal, the state has announced it will conduct an identification parade in the case of eight VIP protection unit members accused of assaulting motorists on a Gauteng highway.

The state has reversed its stance and is now set to conduct an identification parade (ID parade) in the case involving eight VIP members attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protection unit. These individuals stand accused of assaulting motorists on a Gauteng highway. The ID parade is scheduled for 18 October.

This decision marks a significant shift from the state's initial position, which argued against conducting the parade, citing concerns that the assaulted men feared for their safety and that it might intimidate state witnesses.

Randburg Magistrate Hlengiwe Mkhabisi, during previous court appearances, had raised the alarm about the complainants' inability to identify the roles of the accused. This lack of identification was a crucial element of the accused's arguments in their successful bid for bail, which was granted on 1 August.

The case revolves around a widely circulated video that captured eight VIP members from Mashatile's protection unit assaulting confirmed military trainees on the N1 highway in Johannesburg in July 2023.

Following their release on bail, the case briefly reappeared before the Randburg Magistrate Court on Wednesday. This appearance was prompted by the state's perceived weak case, a point emphasised by Magistrate Mkhabisi.

