South African Army Mourns Loss of Four Soldiers in Road Accident Outside Upington

The South African National Defence Force has held a combined memorial service in Upington for four soldiers who died in a road accident on 20 September. They will be buried separately at their respective homes.

In a solemn memorial, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) bid farewell to four of its own, who lost their lives in an accident that occurred a week ago.

The deceased have been identified as Private Tsepang Moses Petlane, Rifleman Chahiem Neville Samuels, Rifleman Lebogang Siko and Rifleman Tsepo Stranger Pieterson.

The soldiers, members of 8 South African Infantry Battalion, were travelling from Upington in the Northern Cape to Lohatlha.

One military vehicle was towing another at the time. A front tyre burst on the truck being towed and both vehicles overturned. The four soldiers were flung from the truck they were travelling in and were killed when the other vehicle landed on them. They were declared dead on the scene.

Two soldiers were critically injured and were rushed to Dr Harry Surtie Hospital in Upington, while nine others were treated for minor injuries.

A memorial service was held for the four soldiers on Wednesday at the army base in Upington. Family members, friends and fellow soldiers gathered to pay their last respects.

Private Petlane will be laid to rest on 30 September in Zastron; Rfn Samuels will be buried on 20 September in Koffiefontein; Rfn Siko...