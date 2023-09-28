South Africa: Tripping the Light Fantastic - - Eskom Talks Up Progress While Dancing Around the Real Issues

27 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Eskom, which received a R254bn bailout in the February Budget, can't submit its audited financial statements to Parliament by the end-of-September deadline, it emerged on Wednesday when the state-owned power utility detailed its confidence for an improved electricity supply.

In a public institution, audited financial statements are a tool for accountability on how it spent its money, on what and for which returns. In the political machinations around Eskom and the determined PR campaign by the Presidency's electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, such details are among the few certainties.

"We are still busy finalising our audit... We are dealing with one or two transactions, and then finalising the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act] audit. We aim to finalise it in October," said Eskom's acting CEO and chief financial officer, Calib Cassim, at a state of the system briefing on Wednesday.

A letter to that effect from public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, who's responsible for Eskom, has yet to be published in Parliament's Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports. Already printed this week were such letters on delays to Parliament from Gordhan's Cabinet colleagues in the departments of home affairs, water and sanitation, and agriculture.

Cassim made it clear he had not applied for the permanent CEO post, which has been vacant since the 22 February departure of André de Ruyter, but that he was in discussions over the possible extension of his stay as CFO.

Five months after the Eskom board,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.