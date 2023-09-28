South Africa: Three Fallen Submariners to Be 'Forever Honoured' By SA Navy

The deaths of three South African Navy submariners in an accident at sea last week sent shockwaves through the country. On Wednesday, family, friends and colleagues paid tribute to the fallen officers: Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa, Warrant Officer Class One Mokwapa Mojela, and Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Wynberg Military Base Sports Complex in Cape Town on Wednesday morning for the combined memorial service of the three South African Navy submariners who died during an accident involving the submarine SAS 'Manthatisi last week.

Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa (48), Warrant Officer Class One Mmokwapa Mojela (43), and Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector (33) were among several submariners who were swept overboard by high waves while conducting a vertical transfer using an SA Air Force Maritime Lynx helicopter while on board the SAS 'Manthatisi.

The submarine was just off Kommetjie, in Cape Town, when the incident occurred at about 2.30pm on Wednesday, 20 September. Rescue operations saved the lives of five personnel.

At Wednesday's memorial service, tributes to the deceased officers from family members, friends and colleagues highlighted Hector's determination and ambition; Mathipa's pride and hardworking spirit; and Mojela's kindness and compassion.

"Today, we gather here in numbers I [never expected] to celebrate the lives of three extraordinary individuals: Mojo, Mathipa and Gillian. It is with heavy hearts that we bid them farewell, but it is also with hearts full of gratitude that we remember the immeasurable contributions they made to our lives," said...