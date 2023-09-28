Uganda: School Cooks Arrested As 100 Pupils Are Admitted Over Suspected Food Poisoning in Mityana

28 September 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

About 100 pupils of Golden Learning Centre Nursery and Primary School in Mityana District have been taken to different health facilities over suspected food poisoning.

The incident according to Wamala region police spokesperson, Racheal Kawala happened on Wednesday at Namungo Central Village, Namungo Parish, Namungo Sub-county, Mityana District when pupils started complaining of stomachache, headache, and vomiting immediately after being served posho and beans for lunch.

"When they started complaining, the 100 affected pupils were taken to various health facilities, including Namungo Health Center III and MUKJ Medical Clinic. The suspicion is that the victims may have consumed contaminated food, and investigations are ongoing," Kawala said.

She noted that the scene of crime was visited by detectives, documented and statement recorded from victims whereas the school has been sealed off pending further guidance.

The area police spokesperson said the school has a total of 350 pupils and of the 100 admitted, 50 have been discharged with only 50 still under medical monitoring but in stable condition.

"Two suspects, identified as Kule Alfred and Mumbere Edger, both school cooks, have been arrested to aid with the ongoing investigations and are currently detained at Mityana CPS," Kawala said.

She noted that food samples from the school have been collected for forensic analysis.

A similar incident happened in July when 150 students at Nakanyonyi Senior Secondary School in Naggalama in Mukono district were admitted to different health facilities after suspected food poisoning.

