Botswana: Masisi to Update Nation

27 September 2023
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi is back home after embarking on external trips early this month starting with a state visit to The Commonwealth of Bahamas where he held bilateral meetings and cultural exchanges.

He then proceeded to Havana, Cuba to attend The Group of 77+China meeting. The Group of 77+China is a coalition of developing nations working together to promote common interests and goals. The President also attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York where he addressed the SDGs Summit. He concluded his visits by attending Bits and Pretzels Conference in Munich, Germany. President Masisi is expected to address a press conference on September 28, to update the nation on his external travels.

BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.