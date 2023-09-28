Botswana: Masisi to Update Nation

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi is back home after embarking on external trips early this month starting with a state visit to The Commonwealth of Bahamas where he held bilateral meetings and cultural exchanges.

He then proceeded to Havana, Cuba to attend The Group of 77+China meeting. The Group of 77+China is a coalition of developing nations working together to promote common interests and goals. The President also attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York where he addressed the SDGs Summit. He concluded his visits by attending Bits and Pretzels Conference in Munich, Germany. President Masisi is expected to address a press conference on September 28, to update the nation on his external travels.

BOPA