Southern Africa: Angola Seeks SADC's Common Voice in New York

27 September 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola defended this Tuesday, in New York, United States of America (USA), a more united front and a common voice to safeguard SADC's position on international issues, such as peace, security, sustainable development and climate change.

For the permanent representative of Angola to the United Nations, in New York, Francisco da Cruz, who assumed the rotating presidency of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries accredited at the UN, the work carried out by his predecessor is to be praised and hopes to continue the legacy of defending interests and the agenda, inspired by the principles and determination of Pan-Africanism and multilateralism.

According to a press release from the Permanent Mission of Angola to the UN, Francisco da Cruz reiterated his commitment to working with diligence and a sense of responsibility to face, in a united way, the major present and future challenges that the organization faces.

He highlighted that Angola remains committed to promoting the development of human capital as one of the presidency's main economic and social priorities, with a view to obtaining the necessary skills to improve access to employment and face emerging industrial and digitalization challenges and opportunities in the respective countries.

In this perspective, he reaffirmed the country's commitment to working in close collaboration with all Member States, in a spirit of solidarity, aiming to achieve common objectives.

VIC/CF/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

