Kenya: Nyong'o Appointed UN Advisor On Local Govts

Kisumu — UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appointed Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o as an advisor on Local and Regional governments.

Nyong'o joins the UN Advisory Board that will play a role in strengthening the engagement of local and regional governments in intergovernmental planning processes.

Given the important role of local and regional governments in consonance with the national governments to achieve the SDGs, the Advisory Group will advise the United Nations Secretary-General on matters pertaining to local and regional governments' engagement and action, to inform Member States' decision-making in relation to recovery measures from multiple and overlapping crises and implementing international agreements and standards, including on sustainable development, gender equality, social inclusion, climate action, the new urban agenda, and human rights.

"As a member of the Advisory Group, I trust I can count on your knowledge and expertise on multi-level governance to localize and align efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals".

The establishment of this Advisory Group also offers UN Member States an unprecedented opportunity to promote inclusive, networked, and effective multilateralism, as envisioned in the United Nations Secretary General's "Our Common Agenda".

The Advisory Group's recommendations on local and regional governments' engagement in intergovernmental processes, could also inform Member States as part of the "Pact for the Future".

In his acceptance of the appointment, Governor Nyong'o thanked the UN Secretary General for the honor bestowed on him to be a member of this very important committee.

"It is with humility that I accept this appointment, promising that I will do my best to promote the ideals and objectives of the UN as a member of the Advisory Group in advancing the cause of local and regional governments".

Governor Nyong'o is also the current United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLGA) Vice President for East Africa. He also sits on the Presidency of UCLG Africa as well as the Executive of UCLG World.