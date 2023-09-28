Ethiopia: News - TPLF Central Committee Calls for UN Experts' Mandate Extension, Full Implementation of Pretoria Agreement - Admits 'Internal Weaknesses'

Addis Abeba — After a week-long deliberations, the Central Committee (CC) of Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has issued a statement calling for, among others, term of office extension for the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE) "to fulfill their duties properly."

TPLF's request for the extension of office came a week after the latest report by ICHREE delivered to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva said that despite the peace agreement in Ethiopia "atrocities, war crimes and crimes against humanity are still being committed in the country and peace remains elusive."

In the seven-points resolution released on Monda, the CC also called up on the full implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement signed in Pretoria, South Africa on 02 November 2022, between the Ethiopian federal government and the TPLF followed by on the "Declaration on the Modalities for the Implementation of the Pretoria agreement", which was signed in Nairobi, Kenya, on 12 November.

The party recognized the relative peace in the Tigray region after Pretoria due mainly to the silencing of the guns, as well as the restoration of banking, telephone, electricity, air transport and to some extent land transport.

However, the CC highlighted that implementing a coordinated political and peaceful struggle aimed at the immediate liberation of the people of Tigray, including the return of internally displaced civilians to their homes and villages, ensuring accountability and compensation to the victims of the two years war, and the immediate kick start of political dialogue were some of the processes that need a comprehensive approach.

"We call for the unwavering implementation of the Pretoria Agreement and the immediate return of our displaced people to their homes in accordance with the Ethiopian Constitution," the statement said, adding that the party "reaffirms its readiness to work together to overcome the obstacles encountered in implementing [the agreement]."

While guaranteeing its support to strengthen the Tigray Interim Administration led by Getachew Reda, which was formed as the result of the Pretoria agreement, the CC also said that it will work hard with the federal government to ensure the allocation of sufficient budget for the recovery and reconstruction of the war-torn Tigray region as well as to ensure the release, access to justice and compensation for Tigrayans who still remain in prison in various parts of the country.

Emphasizing on the need for peaceful coexistence, the party pledged it will work towards comprehensive peace involving both Ethiopians and Eritreans.

Appreciating the international community's efforts to promote peace and the support for the signing of the Pretoria Agreement, the CC urged the international community to continue works in the areas of humanitarian assistance and the recovery and reconstruction of Tigray, as well as ensuring accountability and the full implementation of the Pretoria Agreement.

Internally, the party said its CC members discussed the overall current situation in the region, and admitted that "internal weaknesses" within the party exacerbated the current situations in the region. "The party and its leadership assessed and examined the fundamental leadership weaknesses internally, comprehended [with] the dangers and reached at a consensus to continue evaluating its internal situation to strengthening its unity by examining its ideology, programs, and making the necessary adjustments," the statement said.

"The people of Tigray have resisted the war of extermination launched against them by a coalition of forces," the CC said, but through their struggle they have guaranteed their existence and security that led to the current comparative peace.

However, despite the Pretoria agreement, a large number of the people of Tigray remain displaced internally and are still in the refugees camps and in exile suffering while parts of Tigray are still under occupation.

"Countless atrocities including murders, kidnappings, violence, looting of property are being committed against the people in those occupied areas and the people have continued facing various attacks aimed to enforce them change their identity," said the Central Committee, adding that "the displaced people have been suffering the indescribable consequences for scarce of basic necessities."

A recent report by the UN Human Rights Councils revealed that "at least 250 ethnic Tigrayans were detained" in Western Tigray, reportedly in joint operations by the Amhara police, local authorities and local militia, including armed youth from the Wolkait area in Western Tigray, which is currently occupied by Amhara forces who continued committing the crimes of ethnic cleansing as recently as June this year.

In a statement to regional media last week, Gebre Kahsai, the deputy chief administrator of the eastern zone of Tigray region, said that Eritrean forces have recently occupied seven more kebelles (local administrative units) either fully or partially.

Gebre said that Eritrean forces have expanded full occupation of Addis Alem, Addis Tesfa, Marta, Endalge and Wertle kebeles, which are part of the Gulomeheda and Irobe districts of Tigray located in the border with Eritrea, as well partially occupied Alitena and Agaralokma kebeles.

Earlier this month, Amnesty International released a report in which it accused Eritrea forces of continued war crimes and possible crimes against humanity in Tigray region after the Pretoria agreement was signed.

The report documented extrajudicial killings, rape, sexual slavery and pillaging by Eritrean troops in the months following the signing of the agreement in the Tigray districts of Kokob Tsibah and Mariam Shewito, near the Eritrean border.