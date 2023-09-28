Ethiopian Forestry Devt, Chinese Forestry University Agree to Develop Bamboo Industry in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — :-The Ethiopian Forestry Development and China's Nanjing Forestry University have agreed to strengthen cooperation on the development of bamboo industry in Ethiopia.

Bamboo plant has vital economic value in addition to its contribution to sustainable land management and promoting green economy.

The Chinese are a pioneer in the exploitation of bamboos. In China, bamboos are widely made into construction materials and daily necessities, such as tissues, straws, tableware and baseboards of truck beds, which are sold to many countries around the world.

According to statistics, the output of China's bamboo industry surged from around 82.1 billion yuan in 2010 to 321.8 billion yuan in 2020.

Ethiopia is the first in Africa in terms of bamboo forest resources as over 1.4 million hectares of land covered with bamboo in the country.

Studies show that if Ethiopia is able to fully utilize its untapped resource of bamboo, the sector will enhance foreign direct investment and job creation for its population.

The Ethiopian Forestry Development and China's Nanjing Forestry University technical cooperation meeting has been held in Addis Ababa.

The key focus of the meeting was to seek cooperation between the two institutions on development of bamboo industry in Ethiopia, the technology needs and gaps of the sector as well as cooperation on research and training.

According to Ethiopian Forestry Development, the meeting was aimed at accelerating technical cooperation between the two institutions,

Further, both parties has agreed up on working out details for formalizing a memorandum of understanding that will further inform areas of cooperation at the earliest to promote the relation.

The meeting was hosted by the vice director general of the Ethiopian Forestry Development Motuma Tolera who affirmed his institution's commitment to work with the Nanjing Forestry University on issues of discussion and beyond.

The EFD Research directors, Executive officers alongside delegates from Nanjing Forestry University took part in the discussion.

Nanjing Forestry University is a national public research university originated in 1902 as a forestry department of central university in Nanjing, jiangu, China.