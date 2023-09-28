Uganda: Our Bid for Afcon 2027 Was the Most Attractive, Says Museveni

President Museveni has congratulated the country, Kenya and Tanzania for winning the rights to jointly host the 2027 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations .

In a statement released on Thursday, said he was happy the East African bid was successful.

"In particular, I congratulate and thank their Excellencies Samia Hassan Suluhu and William Ruto for promptly agreeing to bid for the hosting with us," Museveni said.

Continental football governing body, CAF on Wednesday afternoon announced Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda's Pamoja bid as the winner of the rights to host the continental football showpiece.

East Africa beat Egypt, Senegal and Botswana whereas Algeria withdrew from the race on the eve of the announcement

Describing himself as one of the old men and a former footballer "from the Equator", the Ugandan leader said by presenting a joint bid, East Africa stood higher chances of hosting the tournament.

"Commonsense showed even the assessors, I am sure, that that Pan-African effort was, logically, the most attractive, apart from any other considerations. We can only get more benefits if we extend this logic to other areas," he said.

" Also, pooling together the sports infrastructure like stadia, made our bid more attractive. I salute the African sporting Authorities for this logically unimpeachable decision."

He applauded CAF for the decision to allow the East African region to host the tournament.

Museveni also applauded the Ministry of Education and Sports as well as the national football bodies for spearheading the effort and the Deputy Speaker who was on the ground in Cairo.

The tournament

The East African region put on table its bid to host the 2027 AFCON naming it Pamoja, a Kiswahili word for" together as one".

The Pamoja EA Bid encapsulated the united aspirations of Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania to bring the continent's premier football competition to their soil.

This collaboration aimed to bring to the limelight the untapped potential and the infectious enthusiasm of East African nations, offering a fresh perspective and a unique backdrop to the illustrious tournament.

Whereas Kenya has fronted Nyayo Stadium, Kasarani stadium and Kipchoge Keino Stadium to host the games, Uganda will try to add onto the Mandela national stadium, Namboole as stadia to host the showpiece.

On the other hand, Tanzania's hopes lie on Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Chamazi Complex and CCM Kirumba Stadium.