Uganda: Govt Unveils Plan to Boost Education, Well Being Through National Sports Policy

In a bid to bolster education and promote physical well-being among the youth, the Ugandan government has introduced a groundbreaking National Physical Education and Sports Policy.

The policy was presented before the cabinet by the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni, and is set to revolutionize sports development in the country.

The primary objective of this policy is to establish a comprehensive framework for the initiation, development, and promotion of sports at all levels.

One of its key provisions is the requirement for schools to have playgrounds to facilitate physical education for children.

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for ICT & National Guidance, underscored the manifold benefits of sports emphasizing that sports offer advantages beyond monetary gains, as it also plays a pivotal role in maintaining physical fitness and overall health.

Highlighting the global phenomenon of sports tourism, Minister Baryomunsi pointed to the widespread excitement surrounding European football clubs, where individuals earn their livelihood as sportsmen and women.

He expressed the government's commitment to expanding the sports infrastructure, promising to construct stadiums in every zone and a larger national stadium to accommodate the growing interest in sports.

However, this policy launch coincides with a concerning trend, particularly in Kampala, where many schools have lost their playgrounds to commercial developers. Minister Baryomunsi addressed these concerns, assuring the public that the government is actively seeking solutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Education Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"No schools will be closed because it has no playground," he declared.

The government plans to facilitate schools in dire need of playgrounds by acquiring spaces that can be shared among multiple institutions.

Going forward, having a playground will be a prerequisite for new schools seeking approval. This move is expected to ensure that future generations have access to the physical education and sports opportunities they deserve.

The unveiling of the National Physical Education and Sports Policy signals a significant step forward in Uganda's commitment to education and physical well-being.

With plans to build stadiums across the nation and safeguard existing playgrounds, the government is making a strong statement in support of sports development as a crucial component of the country's future.