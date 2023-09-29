South Africa: M1 Cash-in-Transit Mayhem!

Traffic on the M1 highway in Johannesburg came to a standstill on Thursday as police cordoned off the highway, treating it as a crime scene.

Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili has commended the reaction by Gauteng police for tracing and arresting Cash-In-Transit (CIT) suspects within hours.

Lieutenant General Mosikili said the Cash-In-Transit heist took place at 5.15 pm on Wednesday in Springs when armed suspects forced a cash van to come to a standstill.

The security guards had just picked up money from various outlets and were on their way to their base when they were disarmed and the cash van bombed. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Mosikili said the Gauteng police were immediately sent into action.

"Maximum resources were mobilised. Members attached to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and the Johannesburg Flying Squad traced the suspects at 8 pm on the M1 south just before the Booysens off-ramp," she said.

"A shootout ensued with the suspects who were travelling in a Toyota Quantum. One suspect was certified dead at the scene while two others were caught."

She said three rifles were recovered and cash and two cellphones have been seized.

Mosikili said that a manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects.

During the shootout, one police officer sustained a gunshot wound and is recovering in hospital.

She said police remain on high alert and ready to takedown syndicates.

"We continue to deal decisively with serious and violent crime in various provinces. We continue to take down syndicates and groups involved in these crimes," said Mosikili.

"Either they surrender or we will continue to hunt and take them down."

She wished the members who are in hospital a speedy recovery.