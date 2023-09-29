South Africa: IFP Trumps the Opposition in Umhlathuze

The ANC and EFF's ambitions to retain control over the uMhlathuze Municipality have ended after a defeat by the IFP.

The ANC had pinned their hopes on Ward 13, believing it would boost their chances, in collaboration with the EFF, to gain control over the City of uMhlathuze.

The ANC had confidently secured the ward in 2021 but they lost the ward in Wednesday's by-elections, after a vacancy came about in June following the resignation of its councillor.

This development happened as the EFF chose to end ties with the IFP coalition, choosing instead to side with the ANC with the aim of restoring uMhlathuze to ANC control.

Breaking down the council seats: both the ANC and IFP now have an equal 25-seat share.

The DA holds onto eight seats, the EFF has six, while the FF+, ACDP, and NFP each claim one.

This allocation allows the IFP and its coalition partners to command 36 seats, inclusive of the NFP member aligning with the IFP. On the other hand, the ANC and EFF together control 31 seats.

Given its status as an economic hub in KwaZulu-Natal, uMhlathuze remains one of the wealthiest municipalities.

The ANC lost its grip after the November 2021 local elections when the EFF enhanced the IFP's strength, allowing them to govern the northern KZN municipality.

The by-election results showed IFP with 2,724 votes, ANC securing 2,348, while EFF managed only 31.

Tensions flared on Wednesday when KZN Premier, Nomsa MaDube Ncube, accompanied by a police entourage, attempted to access a voting station.

Confronted by IFP members, she was told to leave.

In celebration of the win, IFP provincial chair, Thami Ntuli, dedicated the triumph to their late leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, stating: "With the 2024 general elections approaching, this victory underscores IFP's dominant presence in KwaZulu-Natal."

Pictured above: IFP leadership rallying during the by-election campaign in uMhlathuze

Image Source: Supplied