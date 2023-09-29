South Africa: Afriforum Klaps Malema in Court

analysis

The two are often at each other's throats with court battles running since 2017 and some still being heard in the courts today.

The EFF is just 10 years old and has struck a raw nerve with Afrikaner rightwing groups by openly branding them racist and defenders of white privilege in a country where millions of blacks still live in squalor and abject poverty.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court dismissed Malema and the EFF's application for leave to appeal against an interdict which AfriForum acquired in 2017.

The interdict prohibited Malema and the EFF from inciting people to grab land belonging to commercial white farmers.

"The EFF is now required to pay all the remaining costs it owes AfriForum for the past six years of court battles in this same case, with interest. Even though the EFF have paid some of the cost orders to AfriForum, the current outstanding amount still stands at approximately R215,000.

"Interest must also be paid on this amount from 2018 to date. The EFF will also have to pay the latest cost orders of the Supreme Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court once it has been taxed," AfriForum said.

On 13 November 2018, the EFF paid R126,703 to AfriForum to cover its legal costs.

In a marathon of court battles over the past six years, the EFF has lost six battles and run out of legal ground now that the highest court in the land has ruled on the matter.

"The EFF's hubris, desire to incite lawlessness and their love of frivolous court battles has come at a high price for them in the end. The time for games is now over. The EFF will now have to pay the money they owe AfriForum," said AfriForum spokesperson Ernst van Zyl.

The two are scheduled for future showdowns in the courts over the legality of Malema's signature tune, Ayesaba Amagwala, which has the controversial lyrics "shoot the boer, shoot the farmer".