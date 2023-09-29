South Africa: Measures in Place to Manage Spread of Bird Flu - Cabinet

Cabinet has assured South Africans that control measures to manage the spread of the Bird Flu outbreaks are in place and farmers are encouraged to observe prescribed biosecurity measures.

This comes after Cabinet noted the current outbreaks of highly pathogenic influenza (HPAI) H5 and H7 in the poultry industry in South Africa.

The Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have experienced outbreaks of HPAI H5, while HPAI H7 has been reported in the provinces of Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West.

"Control measures to manage the spread of the outbreaks are in place and farmers are encouraged to observe prescribed biosecurity measures.

"The outbreaks pose food security risks and trade measures in the form of imports to manage availability of fertile eggs, table eggs, and poultry meat may be implemented," Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said during a Post Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

Ntshavheni said that the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and the industry are exploring applications for the registration of possible vaccines, with compliance measures relating to safety, efficacy and quality being paramount for registration of such vaccines.

On Tuesday, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) reported that as of 21 September 2023, a total of 50 HPAI H7 outbreaks and 10 HPAI H5 outbreaks have been reported.

Gauteng province is the hardest hit by HPAI H7, with 37 confirmed cases. Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West have confirmed two cases, respectively, while the Free State has recorded one case.

The department said the reported number of chickens that have died is 107 705, while the reported number of chickens that were culled is 1 318 521. Based on these reported figures, there has been a total loss of 1 426 226 chickens.

The Western Cape province is the hardest hit with regards to the HPAI H5 outbreak, having a total of seven reported outbreaks. The other 3 HPAI H5 outbreaks are within the KwaZulu-Natal province, the department said in a statement.