South Africa: SIU Probe Into Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Works Tender Welcomed

Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, has welcomed the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into allegations of maladministration and corruption related to the R295 million tender to refurbish and upgrade the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works in the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.

Mchunu said the mismanagement of the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment plant funds will remain "etched in the mind of many South Africans as lives were lost due to alleged improper conduct".

"We welcome the investigation into the allegations of unlawful and improper conduct related to the tender awarded by the City of Tshwane.

"We believe that the SIU will do a thorough investigation on maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud against any person or entities that were responsible. We also hope that the SIU will recover any financial losses suffered by the State," Mchunu said.

The investigation into the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Works will resume following the signing of a proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa which authorises the SIU to probe the tender of Phase 1 of the upgrades and urgent refurbishment at the wastewater treatment plant.

The plant receives wastewater from Atteridgeville, Pretoria's central business district, Pretoria North, Soshanguve South and Rosslyn.

However, due to problems with operations and maintenance, the treated effluent from the waste water treatment works is of sub-standard and it continuously discharges into the Apies River and the Leeuwkraal Dam, resulting in poor water quality in Leeuwkraal Dam.

The Temba Water Treatment Works (WTW) abstracts water from the Leeuwkraal Dam for purification and supply to the Hammanskraal area. As a result, the water produced at the Temba plant is of poor quality and not potable.

On 20 August 2019, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) declared that water in Hammanskraal was not fit for human consumption. This followed tests on the water with the help of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) after residents lodged complaints with it.

Mchunu said the department has on numerous occasions engaged with the City of Tshwane on the poor quality of effluent released from the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works.

The department has made interventions, including the western side of Hammanskraal (Refentse), which was supplied with water from the water supply pipelines in Soshanguve, and the Eastern part of Hammanskraal, which was supplied with water by Magalies Water.

However, Mchunu said the central part of Temba is still experiencing problems with the quality of drinking water.

"The Department of Water and Sanitation and the City of Tshwane have formed a partnership to repair and upgrade the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Works, and it is estimated that the cost of a full rehabilitation and upgrade of the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Works will be in the region of R4 billion.

"The Development Bank of Southern Africa will be appointed as an independent implementing agent to manage the design and construction work, whereas the department and the City of Tshwane will form a joint steering committee to oversee the project," Mchunu explained.

The project will be implemented in stages with an emphasis on work to stop or reduce the pollution from Rooiwal in the early stages.