South Africa: Durban to Spend R28 Million to Demolish 'Disastrous' Building - South African News Briefs - September 29, 2023

Durban to Demolish Damaged Building Despite Concerns About Cost Recovery

The eThekwini Municipality has voted to demolish the damaged China Emporium building at a cost of R28 million (U.S.1,4 million), despite concerns about the city's ability to recover the cost from the building's owners, reports IOL. The building was damaged by fire in January 2022 and has been deemed an eyesore and a safety hazard. The municipality has tried to get the owners to demolish the building, but they have failed to do so. The municipality has now been granted a court order to demolish the building and recover the cost from the owners. However, some councilors are concerned that the city will not be able to recover the cost, as the company already owes the city R12 million in municipal fees. The mayor, however, says that the building is a disaster in waiting and that it is necessary to demolish it.

South Africa Waits for Clarity on Gupta Extradition Request

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services in South Africa has reported that the extradition process for the Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh, who are wanted on charges of graft, fraud, and money laundering, has been delayed due to a request from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resubmit their extradition application, reports The Citizen. The ministry noted that a meeting between South African Minister Ronald Lamola and UAE authorities took place in June to discuss the extradition, but the UAE Central Authority has requested a new extradition request. South Africa is seeking clarity on the matter and has indicated that if the issue remains unresolved, it may escalate it to international bodies, including the United Nations. The Gupta brothers are associates of former South African President Jacob Zuma and have been implicated in state capture allegations, although they deny any wrongdoing.

Durban Woman Hits Robber with Car to Recover Bag

Sandy-Lee Ward, a 43-year-old woman from Durban, South Africa, labelled by some as a "hero," says two men attacked her as she was leaving a mal in her carl, reports News24. They attempted to steal her belongings, which included her phone, ID, driver's license, and house keys. But Ward refused to let go of her possessions, and drove into one of the attackers, causing him to drop her bag. She expressed relief that she hadn't killed anyone and reported the incident to the police, who are investigating it as a case of robbery.

