Eswatini Monarchy Poised for Contentious Parliamentary Elections With Pro-Democracy Opposition On Back Foot

The tiny southern African kingdom, sandwiched by South Africa and Mozambique, goes to the polls on Friday to elect Members of Parliament under an electoral system that excludes political parties.

Eswatini activists contesting parliamentary elections with the objective of fighting for democratic reforms from within the legislature have allegedly faced harassment and intimidation from traditional leaders and anti-political reform proponents.

Following violent pro-democracy protests against the monarchy in June 2021 -- which left over 50 people dead -- some activists have opted to contest this year's parliamentary elections with the goal of influencing democratic reforms from within the Eswatini legislature, which has for years been dominated by traditionalists and pro-monarchy politicians.

Led by the Swaziland Liberation Movement (Swalimo), a party formed by exiled former MP Mduduzi Simelane, the activists contesting the elections are hoping to influence legislative changes that would stir Eswatini towards a fully democratic dispensation.

However, the activists contesting the elections have faced myriad hurdles including alleged intimidation and harassment by traditional authorities, who play a significant role in the Eswatini electoral process.

Additionally, some activists have accused the Eswatini elections body (Elections and Boundaries Commission, EBC) of bending to the will of some in the upper echelons of power, who want the legislature to remain purely pro-monarchy.

The EBC has indicated that a total of 583000 voters had registered in these polls.

