South Africa: Taxi Association Distances Itself From EFF's Planned Western Cape 'Shutdown' On Monday

The EFF has called for a 'shutdown' in the Western Cape on Monday, 2 October, over a number of issues, including 'unjust taxi impoundments'. But, unlike the August taxi strike, the 'shutdown' isn't being organised by the industry itself.

The Western Cape is preparing for another possible protest over issues in the taxi industry, on Monday, 2 October, following a call by the provincial structures of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

While the planned protest has caused panic among some commuters, the taxi industry's leaders have said they are not part of organising the event.

Daily Maverick explains some of the issues.

Why is the EFF calling for a 'shutdown'?

The party has called for a "provincial shutdown" and will hold a protest at the Ndabeni Municipal Complex in Cape Town. It states, "The days of the DA-led City of Cape Town draconian rule and racism are OVER."

The "shutdown" will be about what the party calls "unjust taxi impoundments", along with collapsed service delivery, high unemployment, racism, high electricity tariffs and load shedding.

THE UNITY OF THE LEFT PROVINCIAL SHUTDOWNThe days of the @Our_DA led @CityofCT draconian rule & racism are OVER.For too long have the poorest of the poor & working class been treated with disdain by the DA led government.The time has come to stand & say; ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! pic.twitter.com/jMOsVBBgCM-- EFF_Western Cape (@EFFWesternCape_) September 21, 2023

Wait, another shutdown? ...