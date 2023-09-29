Uganda: Cnooc Sends Ugandan Students to China Further Their Oil and Gas Studies

The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Uganda, the operator of the Kingfisher oil field in the Albertine region, has flagged off Ugandan students to China to further their studies in oil and gas .

The students who were awarded with scholarships to undertake petroleum studies will pursue a bachelor of petroleum engineering at the China University of Petroleum-East China.

According to CNOOC, the purpose of this scholarship program is to enhance capacity building and skills

development in the oil and gas industry, to promote and ensure Ugandans' participation in the oil and gas industry.

Since 2014, CNOOC Uganda Limited has so far sponsored a total number of eight Ugandan students, five at the

bachelor's level and three at the master's level to undertake studies at China University of

Petroleum (East China).

Jean Remmy Amanya, one of the beneficiaries of this prestigious scholarship expressed gratitude and joy as he thanked CNOOC Uganda Limited for the opportunity.

He also acknowledged his fellow scholarship winners and their collective commitment to a brighter future, emphasizing the importance of education as a transformative tool for Uganda and the world.

Amanya reaffirmed their dedication to academics and the opportunities in China, concluding with congratulations to his fellow scholarship winners and blessings for their pursuit of academic excellence.

Liu Xiangdong, the president of CNOOC Uganda Limited emphasized the company's unwavering commitment to education, capacity building, and national content development in Uganda. T

Liu also conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the scholarship recipients, recognizing their dedication to their studies and their potential to be future leaders of Uganda.

He also extended gratitude to the parents, guardians, and families present for their unwavering support and emphasized their crucial role in the students' success.

The send-off ceremony was attended by representatives from various departments within CNOOC Uganda Limited, the scholarship beneficiaries, and their parents, who contributed to the significance of the occasion.