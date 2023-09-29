Angolan Capital Market Gains New Instrument

Luanda — As of this Wednesday, the Angolan Capital Market has a new non-banking financial institution, called Standard Gestão de Activos "SGA"(Standard Assets Management), with a focus on the management and proximity of investment portfolios application, as well as providing consultancy to investors.

The initiative is from the Standard Bank Group, which aims to structure, trade and professionally manage collective investment organizations and provide investment consultancy services.

"Standard Gestão de Activos" supports the component of open-end and closed-end funds available, from small to large investors, and is supported by an advisory program on investment portfolios in securities.

When presenting the project, the head of the Executive Board of Standard Bank Angola, Luís Teles, said that the objective of Standard Gestão de Activos (SGA) is to help boost the national capital market, creating new products and instruments.

According to the manager, SGA will allow clients to optimize their investment portfolios and also launch new funds that will allow the economy to develop and provide greater returns for clients.

Standard Gestão de Activos will also create investment funds from various categories and asset classes.

"Standard Bank's purpose is to help Angola grow, creating innovative instruments that the Angolan market does not yet have to channel liquidity into the market and have a greater impact on the country's economy", argued the manager.

In turn, the president of the SGA Board of Directors, Eduardo Clemente, considered the initiative a demonstration of the commitment to the development of Angola, based on the capital market.

From the manager's perspective, the Angolan capital market has a growth potential of more than three times its current capacity and that this launch will boost the alternative investment market.

To this end, the responsable explains, that this new institution relies on the experience of its staff, with its robust capital, as well as the inter-African system and the digitization process.

In an interview, the SGA's executive director said that the company intends to become a partner for Angolan investors and families, in accessing capital market opportunities, regardless of where they have their bank accounts domiciled.

SGA is fully owned by the Standard Bank Group, through Standard Holdings Angola.

With 160 years of existence and in Angola, since 2010, Standard Bank has 16 commercial branches, 83 banking agents, 103 Automatic Payment Terminals (ATM), three company centers, a service point, distributed across six of the 18 provinces, namely Luanda, Cabinda, Benguela, Huíla, Huambo and Namibe provinces, respectively.

OPF/AC/jmc