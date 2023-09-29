Angola: Government Approves Disability Inclusion Plan

Luanda — The Council of Ministers on Thursday approved the Plan for the Inclusion and Support of disabled People 2023-2027 (PLANIAPED 2023-2027).

The plan is a medium-term programming instrument that includes the objectives, programmes and actions to be implemented by the Government to support people with disabilities, promoting their protection, better and greater social integration.

The document was approved at a session chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

Minister of Education, Luísa Grilo, said that PLANIAPED 2023-2027 is an instrument with a holistic vision for supporting and promoting people with disabilities that includes actions from various ministerial departments.

Under this initiative, people with disabilities will be able to participate, access work, employment, quality vocational training and support according to the characteristics of their disability.

The Plan has been evaluated and is orientated on the basis of the National Development Plan, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aligned with the Constitution of the Republic in articles 21 and 83, which provides protection for people with disabilities.

It also aims to promote and diversify economic activities, because new products will emerge aimed at this sector, such as Braille machines, walking sticks and hearing aids, which do not exist in the country.

The prospect of bringing about inclusive cities and communities, with the elimination of barriers and the creation of adapted conditions for people with disabilities is another novelty in the plan, which is based on seven main axes, specifically citizenship, equality and non-discrimination; the promotion of inclusive education and qualification environments; as well as inclusive work, employment and vocational training;

It also includes the promotion of actions that contribute to autonomy and independent living; the adoption of social services and support measures; the implementation of inclusive culture, sport, tourism and leisure actions and the implementation of inclusive research, innovation and development methods.

This plan is aligned with the United Nations 2030 SDGs and the general recommendations of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, as well as meeting the recommendations of Angola's Initial Report for the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (2023).

Higher education

The Council of Ministers also approved the creation of the Huambo Higher Technical School of Health, in Huambo province, the Rei Luhuna Private Higher Institute (Cunene), the Kiaxi Private Higher Institute (Luanda), the Lubango Catholic Higher Institute (Huíla) and the Wako Cungo Private Higher Institute (Kwanza Sul).

Simplifying procedures

As part of the reform of the State and the strategy to simplify procedures in public administration, the Council of Ministers was informed about the launch of the document that will unify the car licence and the ownership title.

The idea is to institute the "Vehicle Title", as a single document identifying the functional characteristics and ownership of the motor vehicle.

At the end of the session, a video was shown illustrating the current state of Dr António Agostinho Neto International Airport. PA / OHA/ DAN/DOJ