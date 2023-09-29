Angola Reiterates Aim to Reach 72pct Renewable Energy

27 September 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — The Minister of Energy and Water João Baptista Borges reiterated Wednesday the Angolan government's aim to reach 72 percent of renewable energy to diversify the country's energy matrix.

Speaking at the 12th Consultative Council of the Ministry of Energy and Water held in Benguela province, the minister said is convinced that this goal wil be achieved, given the commitment the Angolan government has to the transition to clean and accessible energy for all.

Angola's commitment to renewable energy by 2025 was made by the country's president João Lourenço, in 2021, at the United Nations Climate Summit held in Glasgow.

As a result, the first two 285 megawatt (MW) photovoltaic plants are operating in Benguela province since July 2022, under an over 300 million Euros investment, in line with the government's strategy to produce clean, cheap energy that can help reverse the effects of climate change.

The minister highlighted the extension of the national electricity grid to the south and east as priorities to integrate the provinces of Huila, Namibe, Cuando Cubango, Cunene, Moxico and Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul into the system.

The minister said the aim is that at least 50 percent of the population have access to electricity, compared to the current 43 percent, and that for this end, it is essential that the average number of household connections per year reaches 250,000.JH/CRB/AMP

