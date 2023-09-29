Angola: CAF Announces 2025/2027 Can Organizers

Luanda — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Wednesday named Morocco as the organizer of the2025 African Cup of Nations, while Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya will jointly host the competition in 2027.

This was announced during a meeting of the CAF Executive Committee held in Cairo (Egypt).

This will be the second time Morocco organizes the competition, after hosting the competition in 1988.

Angola hosted the 2010 edition that crowned Egypt as champions, with the Angola national team reaching the quarter-finals for the second time, after 2008, in Ghana.

Angola qualified for the 2024 CAN to be held in Côte d'Ivoire from January 13 to February 11, which marks the return of the team after their last appearance in the African competition in 2019, in Egypt.

Since the first edition in 1957, which took place in Sudan, the event has also been hosted by, Angola, South Africa, Algeria, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Egypt, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Mali, Burkina Faso and Senegal.

Egypt are the most crowned team in the competition with seven titles in total lifted in (1957, the first, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010).WR/MC/AMP