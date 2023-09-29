Mozambique: Maputo Province to Benefit From Eight New Water Systems

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has announced that Maputo province will soon benefit from eight new water supply systems to meet growing demand.

According to Nyusi, who was speaking on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Chitsavane water supply system, in Boane district, "We are sure that these systems will make a difference to the population's quality of life. However, there is still a lot to be done to meet water needs in Maputo province in particular and in the country in general, in order to help guarantee access to water for everyone and everywhere in our country', he said.

The Chitsavane water supply system is an infrastructure that will provide water to 5,800 people initially, and it may reach a maximum of 15,000 people.

He recalled that "the availability of drinking water in our homes is not just a convenience, but a human need and a fundamental right. Without access to drinking water, we cannot talk about the enjoyment of human rights. Drinking unsafe or contaminated water causes a range of diseases'.

"For us, this moment is also a source of satisfaction. That's why, step by step, we are fulfilling one of the objectives of extending access to drinking water in line with the United Nations' 2030 agenda', he added.

He also asked the population to guarantee the sustainable operation of the new system.

"We ask all citizens to take care of this precious resource and not to allow acts of vandalism that could jeopardise the functioning of the water system', he said.

The construction of the system is part of the National Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (PRONASAR), a joint effort between the Government of Mozambique (GoM) and development partners, in this case the United States and the United Kingdom.