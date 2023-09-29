Mozambique: Another Businessman Kidnapped in Maputo

Maputo — Unidentified assailants on Wednesday kidnapped a businessman, who is said to be the owner of a clothing store, in central Maputo, according to a video circulating on social media.

The Mozambican Police (PRM) has not yet commented on the case.

One of the kidnappers, who pretended to want to buy a product, pulled out a pistol and jumped over the counter. He then dragged the victim back over the counter and held him down with the help of an accomplice who was also brandishing a pistol.

The two kidnappers then shoved their victim outside and into the getaway vehicle that was waiting at the entrance of the store.

This kidnapping took place three days after a kidnapped businesswoman, Sheinaz Gani, was released from captivity apparently due to health matters, as well as lack of money to pay for the ransom demanded. She had been in captivity for four months.

Also on Wednesday, Attorney-General Beatriz Buchili called for greater commitment to the fight against the kidnap gangs. At a ceremony where she swore into office the new Maputo City Chief Attorney, Natercia Dias, and an advisor to the Atorney-General's Office, Januario Malalane, Buchili called for boosting the fight against "organised and transnational crime, notably kidnapping, drug trafficking, and trafficking of people which have been tormenting our capital, and with increasingly complex characteristics'.