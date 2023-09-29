Uganda's Serunjogi Appointed to Advise President Biden On Africa

United States (US) President Biden has appointed US-based Ugandan businessman, Ham Serunjogi as a member of his inaugural Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the US.

The establishment of this council was a commitment recently announced by US Vice President Harris on behalf of the Biden-Harris Administration during the 2022 US -Africa Leaders Summit.

According to the US, the advisory council comprises up to 12 members appointed by the Secretary of State, and represents the diversity of the African Diaspora from African American communities around the US and African immigrant communities across the continent and the Caribbean.

The Council's members include individuals who have distinguished themselves in government, sports, creative industries, business, academia, social work, and faith-based activities.

Accordingly, the members will provide invaluable guidance to reinforce cultural, social, political, and economic ties between the U.S. and Africa, and promote trade, investment, and educational exchanges between the US and Africa.

Commenting on his appointment, Serunjogi expressed readiness to work with the Biden administration to strengthen relations between Africa diaspora and the US.

"I look forward to advising President Biden on a range of issues, including how to strengthen relations between Africa and the United States, promoting trade and investment and building educational exchanges, among other issues," he said on Tuesday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added, "I look forward to working closely with President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Secretary Blinken. This is a responsibility and an honor I will deeply cherish forever."

Who is Ham Serunjogi?

Ham Serunjogi is the co-founder and CEO of African fintech giant, Chipper Cash.

As CEO, Ham heads the executive leadership team and is responsible for leading the company's overall direction and strategy. Chipper Cash has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in venture capital funding, reaching a valuation of over $2 billion, and it is widely considered one of the most valuable startups in Africa.

The Ugandan began his career at Meta (formerly Facebook) where he worked in their Dublin, Ireland office managing relationships with some of Facebook's top advertisers.

He boasts a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Grinnell College.

Serunjogi, was recently names to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 list, headlining the finance category.

At a personal level, Serunjogi swam competitively for many years and represented Uganda in the 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore.

Gen Mbadi urges Air Force officers to guard reputation of institution